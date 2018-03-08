Coast Guard crew makes emergency landing after bird strike
MIAMI — A bird strike forced a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to make an emergency landing in Miami on Thursday.
A Coast Guard statement said the bird hit the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter as it was on a routine flight near the southern side of Key Biscayne.
The agency said two pilots, a flight mechanic and a rescue swimmer were on board. No one was injured.
A damage assessment is being conducted to determine whether the helicopter can safely fly.
