Coast Guard crew makes emergency landing after bird strike

MIAMI — A bird strike forced a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to make an emergency landing in Miami on Thursday.

A Coast Guard statement said the bird hit the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter as it was on a routine flight near the southern side of Key Biscayne.

The agency said two pilots, a flight mechanic and a rescue swimmer were on board. No one was injured.

A damage assessment is being conducted to determine whether the helicopter can safely fly.

