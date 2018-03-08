Conway won't say if she was punished over Hatch Act issue
WASHINGTON — White House
But Conway isn't providing details about the conversation.
It's up to Trump to decide how — and whether — Conway is punished.
She said during a Fox appearance that she's "not going to comment on this at all."
When asked if no punishment was given, Conway said: "I didn't say that."
The Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to Robert Mueller's office, says Conway violated the law twice last year when she spoke out in support of the GOP Senate nominee in Alabama, Roy Moore, and against Moore's Democratic rival, Doug Jones.
Jones won.
