Court: Woman must pay for cancelled eBay diamond ring sale
PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals says a Phoenix woman must pay for backing out of an agreement to sell her diamond ring through eBay.
Court documents say Julie Rohr put her 10-carat diamond ring for sale on eBay for $100,000 in 2014 and Evangelos Armiros chose the "buy it now" option.
The court in an opinion filed Thursday said Rohr breached a valid contract when she changed her mind on the deal.
The three-judge panel upheld a lower court ruling by deciding that the "buy it now" option amounted to a contract between seller and buyer.
The high court also validated an award of $135,250 to Armiros. He did not get the ring.
