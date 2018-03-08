Crewmember rescued from burning cargo ship dies
NEW DELHI — A shipping line official says one of the 23 crewmembers evacuated from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship that caught fire in the Arabian Sea has died of severe burns.
The chief operating officer of A.P. Moller-Maersk, Soren Toft, said Thursday the Thai national passed away after his condition deteriorated drastically.
Toft said in a statement on the company's
He said 22 rescued crewmembers were being taken to Sri Lanka on a rescue vessel.
The Indian coast guard said the ship caught fire near Agatti Island, about 650 nautical miles (1,200
