Cybersecurity expert named president at Carnegie Mellon
A
A
Share via Email
PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University has named a cybersecurity expert as its new president.
The Pittsburgh university of about 14,500 students announced Thursday that Farnam Jahanian has been appointed as the college's 10th president.
Jahanian joined the university in 2014 as
The Iranian-American has a master's degree and a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Texas at Austin.
The college says his says his widely published work on cybersecurity and networks has transformed how cyber threats are addressed. In 2000 , he co-founded a company that developed cybersecurity protections implemented by hundreds of internet service providers, wireless carriers and others.
He says it's an
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Kids have been getting sick:' Parents remove students from Dartmouth school over air quality
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father