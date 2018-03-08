Easing pressure on levees, raising environmental worries

NORCO, La. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was set Thursday to open part of a 1930s flood control structure northwest of New Orleans to divert water from a rising Mississippi River into Lake Pontchartrain, a move that eases pressure on the city's levees but raises environmental concerns about nearby Lake Pontchartrain and the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain in the upper Mississippi Valley has caused the river to rise, heading toward 17 feet at a key New Orleans gauge. Higher water means a swifter current — it's projected to reach a speed 1.25 million cubic feet per second. The forecasts triggered a decision to take the rare step of opening the Bonnet Carre Spillway, a roughly mile-and-a-half long structure of concrete bays and wooden timbers completed in about 1932. Opening the spillway diverts some of the river's flow before it reaches New Orleans.

The huge timbers, called needles, sit vertically in each of the 350 concrete bays. On Thursday, cranes were to be used to pull needles up and out of several of the bays. That will release a rush of river water over land, into the lake nearly six miles away and then into the Gulf of Mexico.

"This is 1932 technology but it still works great," Col. Mike Clancy, commander of the Corps' New Orleans office, said this week as he announced his recommendation that the spillway be used.

Maj. Gen. Richard Kaiser, who gave final approval for the move was scheduled to be at the spillway structure Thursday to observe the work.

Environmental concerns include the effects the fresh river water will have on the salinity of the brackish lake and the coastal Gulf waters. Changes in salinity can affect fisheries, causing finfish to move out of the lake, while potentially killing oysters developing off the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.

"In 2011, the Bonnet Carre had to opened up for quite some time," said Lee Smithson, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. "That really wreaked havoc on our oyster beds."

The river water also carries nutrients that can contribute to algae blooms, said John Lopez, a scientist with the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation. He said winds can push mats of algae into harbours , where fish kills are a possibility.

"We will be looking for what species of algae might be in the lake," Lopez said. Some varieties of algae contain neurotoxins that are harmful to humans, he said.

The extent of ay environmental effects will depend on numerous factors, including the amount of water that will be released into the spillway, and the amount of time that it flows.