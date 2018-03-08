Egypt says 16 troops killed in month-old offensive

CAIRO — Egypt's military says 16 troops have been killed and 19 wounded since a wide-scale operation against Islamic militants was launched a month ago.

Army spokesman Col. Tamer al-Rifai said Thursday that 105 militants have been killed and that more than 2,800 people have been arrested, with many later released.

The ongoing nationwide offensive began Feb. 9 and includes operations in the Western Desert bordering Libya. The figures provided by the military could not be independently confirmed as media access to the northern Sinai is heavily restricted.