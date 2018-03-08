First lady to present International Women of Courage Award

WASHINGTON — The White House says Melania Trump will present the International Women of Courage Award later this month.

The first lady also will deliver remarks at a March 21 State Department ceremony recognizing women who have shown courage and leadership in pressing for women's rights worldwide.

The State Department award began in 2007 to commemorate International Women's Day, which is Thursday. More than 120 women from more than 65 countries are being honoured this year.

The first lady says in a statement that the courage shown by the honorees furthers her belief "in the powerful impact women can make through solidarity and support of one another." She adds that "our strength is something to be celebrated."