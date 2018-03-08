Bredesen's Senate campaign fears it was hacked

NASHVILLE — Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen's campaign for U.S. Senate has told the FBI that it fears it has been hacked.

In a letter dated Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press, campaign lawyer Robert E. Cooper Jr. wrote that Bredesen's aides became suspicious when someone pretending to be the campaign's media buyer asked for money to be wired to an international account.

The letter says the person used an email address nearly identical to the actual media buyer's and knew about an upcoming TV campaign and its proposed dates. Cooper says the campaign hired a cyber-security firm that found the impostor emails were registered through an Arizona-based registrar.

"Thanks to alert action by campaign management, no funds were diverted," the letter states. "However, due to the fact that the impostors knew the media buy was imminent, we are concerned that there has been an unauthorized intrusion into the extended campaign organization."

The letter says the campaign's internal review is ongoing. The campaign has since bought the TV ad time and the spot is running.