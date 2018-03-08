Former superintendent admits to perjury, faces jail time
A
A
Share via Email
TOWSON, Md. — A former Baltimore County schools superintendent has pleaded guilty to perjury charges for failing to disclose nearly $147,000 he earned from consulting jobs while running the district.
The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that prosecutors are recommending that 37-year-old Dallas Dance spend 18 months in jail.
Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt said during a Baltimore County Circuit Court hearing that Dance sought consulting work shortly after he became superintendent in 2012. Dance had told a Chicago firm's executives that he wanted to make more money because of a divorce.
Dance resigned his $287,000-a-year job in April, citing family concerns. It later became known that he was under investigation.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 20.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them
-
Vicky Mochama: Celina Caesar-Chavannes was right. Bernier does need to check his privilege.