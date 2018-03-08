Former superintendent admits to perjury, faces jail time

TOWSON, Md. — A former Baltimore County schools superintendent has pleaded guilty to perjury charges for failing to disclose nearly $147,000 he earned from consulting jobs while running the district.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that prosecutors are recommending that 37-year-old Dallas Dance spend 18 months in jail.

Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt said during a Baltimore County Circuit Court hearing that Dance sought consulting work shortly after he became superintendent in 2012. Dance had told a Chicago firm's executives that he wanted to make more money because of a divorce.

Dance resigned his $287,000-a-year job in April, citing family concerns. It later became known that he was under investigation.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 20.

