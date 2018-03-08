Former Trump campaign chief faces arraignment in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is scheduled for arraignment in a northern Virginia courthouse on charges including tax evasion and bank fraud.

The grand jury indictment in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, accuses Paul Manafort of hiding from the Internal Revenue Service tens of millions of dollars he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine.

The charges are part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections.

Most of the charges against Manafort had been filed in the District of Columbia. But prosecutors say they were required to bring these charges to Virginia because they lacked venue in the nation's capital.