Gloria Steinem says women for first time are being believed

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gloria Steinem says women involved in sex discrimination cases decades ago are pioneers who have made it possible for women today to raise awareness about sexual misconduct.

The feminist leader returned to her hometown of Toledo on Wednesday for a political fundraiser, where she talked about reproductive rights, sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement.

She says women for the first time are being believed.

Steinem also has been vocal lately about trying to stop attempts to close the last abortion clinic in her Toledo.