Greek driver, 80, arrested for going wrong way on highway
A
A
Share via Email
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police have arrested an 80-year-old driver who entered a highway the wrong way in the dark and drove briskly for 40
Police in the northern city of Thessaloniki said Thursday the man entered the highway near the village of Portaria in the Halkidiki peninsula, and drove toward Thessaloniki at up to 100
Scared motorists called the police late Wednesday, who closed the highway and sent a patrol car to intercept him.
But the suspect allegedly drove on, brushing the police car aside and only stopped several
Police said the man appeared to have health problems.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Kids have been getting sick:' Parents remove students from Dartmouth school over air quality
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father