Interior mum on whether Zinke spent $139K on office door
WASHINGTON — Records show the Interior Department spent nearly $139,000 last year for construction at the agency that was labeled on a work order as "Secretary's Door."
A spokeswoman for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN'-kee) did not provide answers Thursday to questions about whether changes had been made to a door in the secretary's office.
Records show the Maryland contractor that performed the work, Conquest Solutions LLC, has done several renovation projects at federal buildings. A man who answered the phone at the company Thursday hung up when a reporter asked about Zinke's office.
Zinke is one of several Trump Cabinet officials under scrutiny for questionable spending. He spent $53,000 on three helicopter trips last year, including one to go on a horseback ride with
