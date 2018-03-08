Israeli leader opens Jerusalem exhibit, rebukes opponents

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opened an exhibition on Jerusalem to reinforce Israel's claim to the historic city as the Jewish people's "eternal capital" — and rebuke over 125 countries that support Palestinian claims to east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Netanyahu's U.N. visit Thursday follows President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December. The U.N. General Assembly voted soon after that denouncing the U.S. leader's announcement and declaring Trump's action "null and void."