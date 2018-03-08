Japan's October-December economic growth revised upward
TOKYO — Japan reports its economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.6
The revised government data issued Thursday by the Cabinet Office compared with a preliminary estimate of 0.5
Revised upward among the data were domestic demand and private investment excluding spending on housing.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing his "Abenomics" program, based on stopping deflation and loosening old-style regulations that have discouraged new and foreign businesses.
He has also pumped in public spending to keep growth going. Critics say Abenomics hasn't helped the poor enough.
