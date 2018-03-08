Judge reduces bond for Brazilian couple in kidnapping case

HOUSTON — A federal judge has reduced by $1 million the cash bond for a Brazilian couple accused of helping their daughter kidnap their grandson from Texas and keep him in Brazil for the last five years.

Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes were granted a $2 million bond Thursday.

Last week, a different judge had ordered a $3 million bond for the couple. But that order was stayed pending an appeal this week by prosecutors.

Prosecutors had asked that the couple be held without bond, alleging they're a flight risk.

Attorneys for Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes on Thursday asked for their bond to be reduced.