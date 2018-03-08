Kent State plans to spend $1B on 10-year makeover of campus
KENT, Ohio — Kent State University trustees have approved a plan to spend more than $1 billion over the next 10 years on a campus makeover.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the vote Wednesday on the university's transformation plan will lead to new construction, building renovations, a campus gateway and the creation of bike and walking trails.
Included in the $221 million first phase of the makeover will be construction of a new business college administration building and adjacent parking garage, and renovations to Kent State's fashion school and mixed-use academic and retail space on property the university owns in downtown Kent.
