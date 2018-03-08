Kentucky teachers rally over retirement cuts, warn of strike

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hundreds of teachers in central Kentucky have rallied in front of public schools to protest proposed cuts to their retirement benefits in what could be a precursor to a statewide strike.

Kentucky state Senators on Wednesday took the first step toward passing a bill they say would save taxpayers $3.2 billion over the next 20 years and stabilize one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems.

But most of those savings would come from a 33 per cent cut to the annual cost-of-living raises for retired teachers, who aren't eligible for Social Security benefits.