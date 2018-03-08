Kentucky teachers rally over retirement cuts, warn of strike
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hundreds of teachers in central Kentucky have rallied in front of public schools to protest proposed cuts to their retirement benefits in what could be a precursor to a statewide strike.
Kentucky state Senators on Wednesday took the first step toward passing a bill they say would save taxpayers $3.2 billion over the next 20 years and stabilize one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems.
But most of those savings would come from a 33
Thursday was the first organized protest at public schools in front of parents and students. It came just days after a nine-day statewide teacher strike in West Virginia was settled when lawmakers there approved 5
