Las Vegas homeowner fined for renting property online
Las Vegas officials have fined a homeowner nearly $73,000 for renting out a house on vacation rental
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the City Council on Wednesday levied fines against the central Las Vegas property for 138 days of unlicensed rental activity through
The homeowner was fined $69,000 for daily penalties and $3,900 for failed inspection fees.
City Code Enforcement Supervisor Vicki Ozuna says the homeowner collected more than $108,000 in rental revenue, and the city did not receive about $16,000 for room taxes.
The council adopted rules last year, creating a licensing system for short-term lodging services.
The council voted 5-0 to authorize city staff to file a lien on the property.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com
