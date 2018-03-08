Las Vegas homeowner fined for renting property online

Las Vegas officials have fined a homeowner nearly $73,000 for renting out a house on vacation rental websites without acquiring a city license.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the City Council on Wednesday levied fines against the central Las Vegas property for 138 days of unlicensed rental activity through websites Airbnb and HomeAway.

The homeowner was fined $69,000 for daily penalties and $3,900 for failed inspection fees.

City Code Enforcement Supervisor Vicki Ozuna says the homeowner collected more than $108,000 in rental revenue, and the city did not receive about $16,000 for room taxes.

The council adopted rules last year, creating a licensing system for short-term lodging services.

The council voted 5-0 to authorize city staff to file a lien on the property.

