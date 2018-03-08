Lawmakers in Peru renew push to oust embattled president

LIMA, Peru — Opposition lawmakers in Peru are renewing their effort to oust embattled President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski over his ties to the Brazilian construction giant implicated in Latin America's biggest corruption scandal.

Legislators introduced a measure Thursday calling for Kuczynski to be removed from his post on grounds of "moral incapacity."

Opposition leaders attempted to impeach Kuczynski last year after an investigation revealed Odebrecht had made $782,000 in payments to his private consulting firm more than a decade earlier.

Kuczynski narrowly avoided being voted out after a small opposition faction including the son of then jailed former President Alberto Fujimori abstained.

Days later Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori from a 25-year jail sentence for human rights abuses committed during his decade-long rule.