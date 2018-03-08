Man who complained of stench sues town he says threatens him

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who wrote that his Iowa hometown smelled of "rancid dog food" after an animal food processing plant moved in has sued the city, saying officials are trying to silence him.

Josh Harms with help of the American Civil Liberties Union seeks in federal court to block Sibley city officials from making legal threats or taking action to quiet him.

Harms says the city violated his constitutional free speech rights by telling him he must take down his website .

He says city officials aren't doing enough to reduce the odour from the Iowa Drying and Processing plant, which makes animal feed supplements from pig blood.

An attorney for the city declined to comment.