Man who complained of stench sues town he says threatens him
A
A
Share via Email
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who wrote that his Iowa hometown smelled of "rancid dog food" after an animal food processing plant moved in has sued the city, saying officials are trying to silence him.
Josh Harms with help of the American Civil Liberties Union seeks in federal court to block Sibley city officials from making legal threats or taking action to quiet him.
Harms says the city violated his
He says city officials aren't doing enough to reduce the
An attorney for the city declined to comment.
Sibley is a town of 2,600 people about 238 miles (383
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them
-
'Kids have been getting sick:' Parents remove students from Dartmouth school over air quality
-
Sailor tells military court his superior sexually assaulted him in his sleep
-
Charges expected after hammer-wielding incident at Dartmouth bus terminal