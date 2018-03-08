Many metro Atlanta residents told to keep boiling water

ATLANTA — Schools were resuming and a highway in metro Atlanta has reopened after a massive water main break in one of Georgia's largest counties, but residents are still being advised to continue boiling water.

DeKalb County officials said late Wednesday that water pressure was being restored after the break left thousands of residents with low pressure. It had also sent water gushing over Buford Highway and prompted more than 100 schools across the county to close.

Reggie Wells, a county water official, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday the advisory to boil water could last for days.