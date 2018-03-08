Markets Right Now: Retailers, tech lead early stock gains
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stocks are opening mostly higher, with retailers and technology companies making some of the biggest gains.
Pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts jumped 16
Grocery chain Kroger tumbled 8
Traders will be watching to see if President Donald Trump announces tariffs on steel and aluminum imports later in the day.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 130 points, or 0.5
