Metro Science: Butterfly highways, getting eaten in the Arctic, and science on the edge

LIFE IS A BUTTER-FLYWAY

Animals are lazy. Like us, they prefer a cleared path instead of beating through the brush. Thousands of kilometres of paths have been cleared through Alberta’s boreal forest for oil exploration. Animals walk them. But do butterflies fly them? University of Alberta PhD Federico Riva collected more than 500 butterflies and released them by a forest path to see whether they’d follow it. What he found surprised him.

Most butterflies like bright, open areas. They can’t control their body temperature, so they need to warm up in the sun to fly. A few have adapted to live in cooler, darker forests. The species in this study, Arctic fritillaries, are generalists: They hang out in both environments.

If given the choice, Arctic fritillaries prefer to fly a clear path with nothing in the way. They follow the path 50 per cent more than they would be expected to if they were just dispersing randomly. Why? A path, even one just four metres wide, creates forest edges. They’re warmer, sunnier and windier: a.k.a., better for butterflies.

Butterflies are amazing pollinators. There’s some evidence, Riva said, that an increase in butterflies lining paths leads to more blueberry plants growing there. More blueberries attract more bears to paths and roads — a dangerous spot for them. So, a change in butterfly behaviour could have consequences we don’t foresee.

A change in animal behaviour may cause a chain reaction, and a resulting change in population, biodiversity. In the case of corridors, it means faster movement of species. Including, potentially, invasive species that, unlike these local butterflies, don’t belong in the area and could crowd out local critters who are under threat, Riva said. Even a small effect might be important over a large area.

It’s not clear yet if changing butterfly behaviours are a net positive, negative or neutral, Riva said. More movement could mean more genetic mixing and a stronger population. But “For 20 years, everyone was assuming these corridors were too small to have an impact. Well, you can’t assume that. This is evidence of an effect.”

Science story: Coats of many colours

A new study in Science has identified Arctic regions where animals affected by climate change may be able to adapt their way out. Weasels, hares and Arctic foxes have a winter colour (white) and a summer colour (brown). If the snow melts early, which happens more often, still-white animals could be more vulnerable to predators. But where white and brown coexist, there’s potential for rapid evolution.

Sound Smart: Your science vocab for the week

DEFINITION: Edge effects are disturbances in animal and plant populations where two environments meet. They're common in habitats fragmented by human activities.