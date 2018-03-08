Mississippi man indicted in shooting deaths of 8 people

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi grand jury has indicted a man in the shooting deaths of eight people, including a deputy sheriff.

Willie Cory Godbolt was indicted Thursday on four counts of capital murder, which could carry the death penalty; four counts of murder, one of attempted murder, two of kidnapping and one of armed robbery.

His defence attorneys did not immediately return calls to The Associated Press.

Godbolt has been jailed without bond since his arrest May 28, hours after the killings in and around the south Mississippi city of Brookhaven.

Deputy William Durr responded to a disturbance call at the home of Godbolt's in-laws. Durr, Godbolt's mother-in-law Barbara Mitchell, and two others were killed there.