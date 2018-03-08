New law protects Thai constitutional Court from criticism
BANGKOK — A new law makes criticism of Thailand's
The unheralded law took effect when it was published last week. It says honest criticism without rude, sarcastic or threatening words is not in violation of the law, but if such words are used, it is punishable by up to one month in jail and a 50,000 baht ($1,600) fine.
Defamation is a criminal offence in Thailand, punishable by up to two years in prison, but must first be filed through the police. The new law allows the
