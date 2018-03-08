No charges for agent accused of groping Terry Crews
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors have decided not to file charges against a talent agent whom actor Terry Crews said groped him at a Hollywood party.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Adam Venit, an agent at William Morris Endeavor, twice grabbed Crews by the groin, but because there was no contact with his skin, and no restraint involved, the allegations were not a felony.
They sent the case to the Los Angeles city attorney, who prosecutes
Crews has also filed a lawsuit against Venit.
After-hours messages seeking comment from Venit's office were not immediately returned. Crews' publicist declined to comment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Emma Teitel: Sure, ban laptops — and kiss your millennial customers goodbye
-
Thomas Walkom: Trump exposes how unprepared Canada is for the new world
-
Requirement to say Easter Bunny is real has violated couple's charter rights: Ontario court
-
Sailor tells military court his superior sexually assaulted him in his sleep