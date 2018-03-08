Nonresident voting in 1 Kansas county scrutinized at trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Testimony in the third day of trial that could determine if thousands of Kansans will be allowed to vote centred on a list of questionable voter registrations in one county and discussion of the state's voting regulations.

The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging a 2013 law that requires documents proving citizenship when registering.

Sedgwick County Elections Commissioner Tabitha Lehman was questioned Thursday about a list of 38 people that she reported to Kobach as being noncitizens who either registered or tried to register to vote in her county.