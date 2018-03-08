Norwegian musher leads the Iditarod at the halfway point

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — If you're at the front of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, chances are you're speaking Norwegian.

Mushers from Norway are in the top two spots Thursday as mushers and their dog teams make their way to the finish line in Nome. The winner is expected early next week.

Joar Ulsom continues to be the race leader. Late Wednesday, he pocketed $3,000 in gold nuggets for being the first musher to reach the halfway point when he pulled into the ghost town of Iditarod, Alaska.