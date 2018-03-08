Pennsylvania mayor convicted of corruption resigning office
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, has announced his resignation a week after being convicted on federal corruption charges.
Democrat Ed Pawlowski said Thursday he is leaving the office he's held for a dozen years, effective 5 p.m. Friday. He's been under pressure to step down since jurors convicted him last week of 47 counts, including bribery and attempted extortion.
He told reporters he leaves Allentown "in better shape" than when he started in 2006.
Prosecutors say Pawlowski strong-armed city vendors to contribute to his failed campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. He took the witness stand and denied wrongdoing.
The city council president will serve as acting mayor until the council chooses a replacement.
Pawlowski won re-election while under indictment, beginning a fourth term in January. He's free pending sentencing.
