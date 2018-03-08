Philippine Congress body backs bid to impeach chief justice

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine House committee has voted overwhelmingly to proceed with a case to impeach the Supreme Court chief justice, who has vowed to fight the ouster move.

The justice committee voted 38-2 Thursday to rule there was "probable cause" to impeach Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno based on 27 allegations made by a lawyer, including her alleged failure to file her annual statements of assets and liabilities.

The entire 292-member House of Representatives is to vote whether to impeach Sereno in a few months. The House is dominated by allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has called for her removal.