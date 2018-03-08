Prominent leader of German nationalist party to step down
BERLIN — A prominent member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, will resign from his party posts following several controversial and anti-Muslim remarks about migrants.
The party board of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt said in a statement Thursday Andre Poggenburg will step down both as the party's state leader and as head of the party's faction in state parliament.
The 42-year-old made headlines last month, when he insulted Turks as "camel drivers" and immigrants with dual passports as a "homeless mob we no longer want to have."
Poggenburg said his resignation was supposed to take "pressure from the party," which has come under criticism for its anti-migrant stance.
AfD came in as the third-strongest party in Germany's national election in September, and is represented in several state parliaments.
