Protesters demand release of jailed former Bangladesh leader

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Several hundred opposition supporters have staged a protest in Bangladesh's capital demanding the release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is serving a five-year prison sentence in a corruption case.

The protesters accused police of obstructing their sit-in, and a brief clash occurred when the authorities attempted to arrest a student opposition leader. No injuries were reported in the one-hour demonstration in downtown Dhaka.

A court convicted Zia, who is now opposition leader, on Feb. 8 on charges of misusing her power and embezzling about $250,000. The conviction means that Zia, the archrival of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, can be barred from running in December national elections.