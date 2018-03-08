Racist recordings of ex-Pilot Flying J head to be released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Secret recordings capturing the ex-president of the country's largest diesel fuel retailer using racial slurs and profanely criticizing his own board of directors and his boss' football team and fans will be unsealed and released publicly.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that U.S. District Court Judge Curtis L. Collier issued two orders Wednesday authorizing the release of the 2012 recordings of former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood, sought by USA Today's Tennessee network.

Hazelwood was convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud and witness tampering by a jury who heard the recordings.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with any wrongdoing. The governor hasn't been involved in the company in recent years.

___