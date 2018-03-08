Reynolds American gives bonuses, keeps 99 pct. of tax cuts
A
A
Share via Email
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Reynolds American Inc. is giving most of its 5,500 employees a $1,000 bonus and keeping more than 99
The Winston-Salem Journal reports the one-time bonus will cost parent company British American Tobacco PLC nearly $4.5 million.
After Republicans reduced corporate taxes from 35
Reynolds spokesman David Howard said "RAI and its operating companies applaud Congress and the president for bringing corporate income tax reform to a reality, and are using this opportunity to show appreciation to their hard-working employees."
___
Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Kids have been getting sick:' Parents remove students from Dartmouth school over air quality
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father