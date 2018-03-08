Sentencing set for man who tried to help Islamic State group
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man convicted of trying to help the Islamic State group is scheduled to be sentenced in April.
Aaron Daniels pleaded guilty last July to a charge accusing him of trying to travel to Libya to join the group.
Authorities allege Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State group operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant that he was interested in
The 21-year-old Daniels expressed remorse last year for his actions.
Federal Judge Edmund Sargus on Wednesday scheduled sentencing for April 12.
Daniels faces up to 20 years in prison. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.
