Southern Indiana woman gets 15 years after fatal crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A judge has sentenced a southern Indiana woman to 15 years in prison on charges she was high on drugs when her SUV collided with a freight train, killing her two young children.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ericka Fouch of Henryville pleaded guilty last month to two counts of causing death while operating a vehicle with schedule I or II drugs in her system. The judge sentenced her Thursday to nine years on each count, but suspended three years on the second count.

Fouch has admitted to being under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine when she tried to beat the train last June in Henryville, about 20 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. The collision killed 5-year-old Adalyn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch.