Speed camera fines beat revenue expectations in 2 months
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence officials say the Rhode Island city has collected more than $607,000 from school-zone speeding cameras so far, already beating what the city expected to generate in net revenue for the fiscal year.
City Council spokesman Billy Kepner said Wednesday the city has issued 17,116 speeding tickets at $95 since the cameras were installed Jan. 16. He says about 37
A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza tells The Providence Journal the city had expected to generate $500,000 in net revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.
Democratic Rep. Robert Craven, who introduced the bill allowing the cameras in 2016, says the city is abusing the bill's intent.
The mayor's spokesman says the city is simply complying with state law.
