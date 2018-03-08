State lawmakers, White House talk action on sanctuary cities
DENVER — Four Colorado lawmakers are bringing to the White House their ideas on punishing so-called sanctuary cities that limit
Thursday's meeting with the White House Domestic Policy Council follows the Trump administration's lawsuit challenging California laws that it says protect immigrants in the country illegally.
Colorado state Rep. Dave Williams says he's advocating for similar federal action against individual cities and officials for policies that protect immigrants.
The Republican from Colorado Springs says he hopes the California lawsuit filed by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week is a warning shot for municipalities that limit
It wasn't clear if lawmakers from other states were attending the meeting.
