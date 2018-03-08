Sunshine State: Florida seeks all-year daylight saving time
PLANTATION, Fla. — Florida will join most of the nation Sunday in springing ahead, moving clocks up one hour to observe daylight saving time.
But if Sunshine State legislators get their way, there soon will be no falling back.
The normally fractious Florida Legislature this week passed a bill that would make the state the first to adopt year-round daylight saving time. That would mean later sunrises and sunsets from November to March. Backers say it would help the economy as people will visit stores later and that most Floridians are tired of changing their clocks twice a year.
If Gov. Rick Scott signs the bill, the plan would need congressional approval. That likely means it wouldn't happen until 2019 at the earliest, if ever.
