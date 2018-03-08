News / World

Superintendent: West Virginia schools to make up strike days

Students at Rivesville School head to their buses as the final bell sounds on the first day back to class following the teachers strike. Students returned Wednesday to schools across West Virginia, a day after the state's teachers wangled a 5 percent pay increase from their elected leaders. Their victory came after walking off the job in all 55 counties of this poor Appalachian mountain state to protest some of the lowest pay for their profession in the country. (Tammy Shriver/Times-West Virginian via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia schools Superintendent Steve Paine says the nine days of instructional time lost during the recent teacher strike must be made up.

Paine said Thursday it's up to the 55 county public school systems to decide how to do that.

The superintendent says at least one county plans to cancel spring break but excuse families with vacation plans. He says that's something other counties should consider as well.

Paine says missed class time also can be made up by adding school days in June or using accrued instructional time from longer school days. According to state law, schools cannot be in session past June 30.

Gov. Jim Justice has asked county superintendents to be flexible to meet the required 180 instructional days. He's said students "have suffered enough."

Classes resumed Wednesday after the strike that began Feb. 22.

