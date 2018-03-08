Tennessee shop clerk shoots suspected shoplifter in foot
NASHVILLE — Authorities have arrested a shop clerk who they say shot a suspected shoplifter.
News outlets cite a Metro Nashville police affidavit that says 32-year-old Devereaux Evans told police he chased a man who stole two lighters from a Family Dollar store, and shot him in the foot. Authorities say Evans initially denied shooting the man, but police say they found security footage that showed Evans appearing to hide a handgun that they later recovered.
Tennessee law does not provide for a self-
Evans is charged with felony aggravated assault. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
The unidentified shoplifting suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to be charged with
