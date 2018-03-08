The Latest: Danish trial opens of submarine murder suspect

COPENHAGEN — The Latest on the murder trial of Danish inventor Peter Madsen (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

The trial has started of Danish inventor Peter Madsen, accused of tying up, torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine in August.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen started the 12-day trial by reading the charges while Madsen, wearing glasses and a dark shirt, watched the prosecutor from his seat beside his defence lawyer.

The defence lawyer, Betaina Hald Engmark, then formally entered a not-guilty please to the murder charge.

Madsen claims Wall died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion. He has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

The prosecution claims Wall's murder was premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing.

The trial at Copenhagen's City Court is due to run until April 25.

___

9:15 a.m.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen stands accused of tying up and torturing Swedish reporter Kim Wall before he either cut her throat or strangled her during a trip on his private submarine in August.

Madsen, 47, whose trial starts Thursday in Copenhagen, is charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse for the way he disposed of Wall's body.

Madsen has denied murder. His defence lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark, told TV2 Thursday that he maintains she died accidentally inside the submarine. He has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

The prosecution claims Wall's murder was premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing.