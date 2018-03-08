The Latest: Democrat seeks businessman in Mueller probe

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says he wants to question a Lebanese-American businessman who's co-operating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California told reporters Thursday that he'd like for George Nader to appear before the panel for questioning.

A person familiar with the investigation says Nader was approached by law enforcement at an airport in January and testified last week before the grand jury Mueller's been using.

Nader was among those who attended meetings in in January 2017 in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Seychelles that also involved former Blackwater boss Erik Prince and a Russian banker with ties to the Kremlin.

Prince has already spoken to the House intelligence committee, but Schiff says he wants him to return to resolve apparent discrepancies.

—by Eric Tucker

___

11 a.m.

One of Donald Trump's former campaign managers has arrived on Capitol Hill for a closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia investigation.

Corey Lewandowski led Trump's presidential campaign for nearly a year. He was fired before the November 2016 election and held no official positions after he was let go. But he's remained close to Trump and some White House officials, and has been a prominent defender of Trump on television.

Lewandowski first appeared before the committee in January. He refused to answer questions about things that happened after his time on the campaign, according to the committee's top Democrat, Adam Schiff of California.