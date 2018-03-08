The Latest: European Central Bank softens stimulus view
A
A
Share via Email
FRANKFURT — The Latest on the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting (all times local):
1:45 p.m.
The European Central Bank has tweaked its main monetary policy statement — a hint that it is getting closer to withdrawing a key economic stimulus program.
The bank on Thursday left its key interest rates on hold as well as the size of its bond-buying stimulus program. But in its statement it omitted an earlier promise that it could increase its bond-purchase stimulus in size or duration if the economic outlook worsens.
Economic growth of 2.7
The bank has said it will continue buying 30 billion euros ($37 million) in bonds per month through September and longer if needed — but has given no precise end date.
Stimulus withdrawal could mean a stronger euro versus the dollar, higher returns on savings and stiffer borrowing costs for indebted governments in the 19-country eurozone.
___
11:40 a.m.
Markets are waiting to see whether the European Central Bank will drop any hints about when its economic stimulus will end.
ECB President Mario Draghi is to hold a news conference after a meeting Thursday of the bank's 25-member governing council.
The bank isn't expected to change its stimulus programs, but investors are watching to see if it drops a promise to ramp up stimulus if needed. Removing that promise would be a small signal that the bank is closer to exiting its stimulus.
The bond-purchase stimulus has been pumping newly created money into the eurozone economy since March, 2015. The ECB has said purchases will continue at 30 billion euros ($37 billion) monthly at least through September.
A stimulus exit would likely send interest rates and the euro higher.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Kids have been getting sick:' Parents remove students from Dartmouth school over air quality
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them