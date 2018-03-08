The Latest: Person in custody in Alabama school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Latest on a high school shooting in Birmingham, Alabama (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Birmingham Police officials say a person of interest is in custody following a fatal shooting at an Alabama high school.

The police department, in a statement, said that the Jefferson County district attorney's office is reviewing the case and charges are pending.

The police department did not identify the name of the individual in custody.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in the Wednesday shooting at Huffman High School. A 17-year-old boy was injured.

Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said Wednesday police are trying to determine if the shooting was accidental.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the school.

___

1 a.m.

Authorities say they are investigating a fatal shooting at an Alabama high school as an apparent accident, lamenting the death of a 17-year-old female student and the wounding of a 17-year-old boy.

Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said investigators are seeking to piece together exact circumstances surrounding Wednesday afternoon's shooting at dismissal time at Huffman High School in his city. He added that the probe will involve scouring school surveillance video for clues and completing interviews among students and staff at the large magnet school.