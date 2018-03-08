The Latest: UK says former spy, daughter in stable condition

LONDON — The Latest on the alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain and his daughter (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd says a former Russian spy and his daughter, who were poisoned with a nerve agent, are in a critical but stable condition.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on Sunday.

Rudd says a police officer who treated them is in serious but stable condition and is "talking and engaging." She says it's highly likely the officer was exposed to the same nerve agent.

Rudd says the attack is an "outrageous crime" and a "brazen and reckless act" but cautions it is too early to say who was behind it.

___

9:10 a.m.

Britain's Home Secretary says the investigation into the nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter is focusing on three sites — his home, a pub and a restaurant.

Amber Rudd told the BBC on Thursday that enormous resources are being directed at trying to figure out who might be responsible for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Rudd, who is in charge of public security issues, says the police officer also injured in the incident Sunday is also in serious condition but is conscious and talking.