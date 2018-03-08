Trial starts of Danish inventor accused of submarine murder
COPENHAGEN — Danish inventor Peter Madsen stands accused of tying up and torturing Swedish reporter Kim Wall before he either cut her throat or strangled her during a trip on his private submarine in August.
Madsen, 47, whose trial starts Thursday in Copenhagen, is charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse for the way he disposed of Wall's body.
Madsen has denied murder. His
The prosecution claims Wall's murder was premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing.
The trial at Copenhagen's City Court ends April. 25.
