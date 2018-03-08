Tribes clear longest Kuskokwim road to date amid warm winter

BETHEL, Alaska — Despite being one of the warmest winters on record, tribes along the Kuskokwim River have created the region's longest ice road.

KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that the road stretches 200 miles (322 kilometres ) from Bethel upstream to Crooked Creek.

The region's ice road has never before reached Crooked Creek.

Many open holes still perforate the ice, but the freezing and thawing has created a glassy surface that is easy for crews to plow. Equipment upgrades have allowed crews to avoid constant breakdowns like past winters.

Building the ice road provides employment during a time of year when seasonal work is hard to come by. It gives residents, businesses and government agencies the ability to avoid hefty plane tickets.

